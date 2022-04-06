The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RSTGF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

