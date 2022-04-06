The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 590” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 237.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.43) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.23) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.97) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

