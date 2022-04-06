The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $767.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $882.00 to $767.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $529.76 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $474.20 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

