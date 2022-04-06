The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $10.67 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average is $374.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $318.55 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.