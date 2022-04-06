The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 37.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

