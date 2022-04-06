The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.55. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

