The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

