The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will post $368.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $373.33 million. AZEK posted sales of $293.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 94.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 93.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 50,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

