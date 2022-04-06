TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 252,578 shares.The stock last traded at $96.71 and had previously closed at $100.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

