Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

