TerraUSD (UST) Hits Market Cap of $16.73 Billion

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $16.73 billion and $755.37 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006798 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 16,719,990,250 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

