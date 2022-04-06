TerraKRW Price Up 0.7% This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $30.40 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.47 or 0.07348514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,842.37 or 0.99978040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051236 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,889,661,509 coins and its circulating supply is 36,888,932,400 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

