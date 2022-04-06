Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.01 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $99.50 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 712,460,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

