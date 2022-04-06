Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.73

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

VIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 257,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

