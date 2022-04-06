TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 171,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

