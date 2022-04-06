Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 6,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

