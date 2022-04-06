Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 6,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
