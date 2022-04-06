Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.90

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 69680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

