Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.90

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 69680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.
About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)
