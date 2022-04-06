Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

SHY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

