Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 951 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

FNDA stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. 148,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

