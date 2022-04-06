Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after buying an additional 196,370 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after buying an additional 143,488 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $80,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after buying an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 720,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,184. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

