Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

Shares of LULU traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.17 and its 200 day moving average is $379.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.