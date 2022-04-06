Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $252.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day moving average of $242.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.