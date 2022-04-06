Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $25,962,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

ET stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.