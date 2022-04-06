Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWGS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EWGS opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

