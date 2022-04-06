Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.87.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. 1,279,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.