Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

