Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $1,910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,590 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,613 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

NYSE:NET traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,490. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.11 and a beta of 0.68.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

