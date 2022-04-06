Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.20 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

