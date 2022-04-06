Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

