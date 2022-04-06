Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

