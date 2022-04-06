TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Head to Head Comparison

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.25% 0.89% TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.93 $14.96 million $4.37 10.38 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.49 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About TC Bancshares (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

