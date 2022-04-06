Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.