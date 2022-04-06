Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
