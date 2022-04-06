Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

