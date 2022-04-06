Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.03. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

