Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 67.21% and a negative net margin of 2,343.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.