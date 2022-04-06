Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

TTWO opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

