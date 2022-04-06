T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $28,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

