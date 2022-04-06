Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives $624.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $624.50.

SZLMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SZLMY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.89. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

