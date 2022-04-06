Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

FOUR opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

