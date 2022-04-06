Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells $630,226.32 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,065 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $693,404.50.

On Friday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $276,634.26.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75.

Shares of SGRY opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

