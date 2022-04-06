Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$13.00 target price by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. Cormark decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.83.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SPB stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.61. 830,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,685. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.02.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.