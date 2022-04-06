Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SGC. TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SGC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

