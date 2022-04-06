Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 35,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 53,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF)
