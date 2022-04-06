Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDRY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.44) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

SDRY stock opened at GBX 175.13 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.61. The company has a market capitalization of £143.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.47).

In other Superdry news, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,639.34). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($14,885.25). Insiders have bought a total of 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,999 over the last quarter.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

