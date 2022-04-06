Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 151,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,273,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,362. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

