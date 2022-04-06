SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SunPower remains one of the most forward-integrated solar companies with leading market share and strong backlog. The recent extension of the investment tax credit (ITC) should benefit the company. The company continues to witness strong growth in residential and commercial markets. It expects that its new homes growth rate will exceed 40% over the next few years while its residential customer volume is expected grow by more than 35% in 2022 over 2021. SunPower appears to be well poised to capitalize on the favorable market trends in the battery storage market. However, the extension of the Trump-era tariffs on the import of solar energy equipment from China by the Biden administration poses risk for the company and may significantly reduce its competitive advantage. SunPower shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get SunPower alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

SunPower stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 67,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 262.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SunPower by 86.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SunPower by 922.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in SunPower by 25.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.