SUN (SUN) One Day Volume Reaches $24.10 Million

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.93 or 0.07372379 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,808.61 or 0.99746816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051591 BTC.

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

