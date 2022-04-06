Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 6,900 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.29.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

