Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 297,422 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.37.

SPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

