Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 89,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,403,684 shares.The stock last traded at $258.88 and had previously closed at $268.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $284,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 23,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

